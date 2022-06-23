Fallout: London Mod Team Tease “Huge Surprise”

The team behind the Fallout: London mod project have teased a new reveal for in a couple of days’ time, claiming that fans eager for further news on the state of the mod will be in for a “huge surprise”. In a tweet shared earlier today, the Fallout: London devs revealed that the surprise, whatever it may be, is set to be unveiled on their YouTube channel on June 25, so there’s not that long to wait.

Follow our Youtube as on the 25th you'll be in for a HUGE surprise: https://t.co/h2nOxvOKMW — Fallout London (@FalloutLondon) June 23, 2022

The tease coincides with news of the mod team’s participation in this year’s Fallout For Hope charity event, which is a Bethesda-backed charity event designed to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia research. During the annual event, the Fallout community get together to play games, create and stream on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook with the aim of raising funds. This year, the Fallout: London team will be taking part in the event and will be holding a panel on Saturday, June 25 at 5 PM EST / 2 PM PST / 10 PM GMT.

According to lead developer Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter, the team will be showing off some brand new and as-yet-unseen gameplay footage from the mod, alongside an interview and a Q&A session which will give those interested a chance to grill the devs on what’s coming next from Fallout: London. In addition, it’s been confirmed that there will be “a very special announcement” about halfway through the panel, which Carter explains is “something many of you have been waiting for.”

Whether this is finally a reveal on a release date for Fallout: London, we’ll have to wait and see over the weekend. Needless to say, after the recent reveal of the mod’s first gameplay trailer, the Fallout community has been eagerly awaiting further news on Fallout: London. It’s a mod that completely overhauls the entirety of Fallout 4, and so far, looks very exciting indeed.

