Deliver Us the Moon PS5 Version Free on PS Plus Extra

It’s a big day for PlayStation gamers as PlayStation’s PS Plus service rolls out in full today, with its launch finally hitting the UK and the rest of mainland Europe. Sci-fi RPG fans who have signed up to the service may be pleased to know they can get their hands on a nice upgrade today–if they’re a member of the PS Plus Extra tier, that is.

The epic space-based adventure Deliver Us The Moon for PlayStation 5 went live on the PS Store earlier today and is available to buy for $24.99/£19.99. However, the newest-gen version can actually be claimed at no additional cost as part of the PS Plus Extra subscription, on top of the original version that was included for PlayStation 4.

It’s a nice upgrade for those who have signed up for PS Plus Extra, which is the mid-tier option of the PS Plus service. This option allows its users to include additional PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on top of those already included in the base-level PS Plus Essential subscription. The upgraded edition of Deliver Us The Moon will offer a substantially updated experience for those wanting to get lost in the void of space, bringing 4K resolution into the mix and speeding up load times dramatically.

Elsewhere, a huge number of PS4 and PS5 games have been added to the new subscription model, so PlayStation gamers have plenty of options in terms of playable titles at the moment. For those who have chosen to upgrade their subscription to PS Plus Extra, some of the notable games that can be played at launch are God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Returnal, Mortal Kombat 11, Death Stranding and of course, Deliver Us The Moon. There are many games more included in the PS Plus Extra lineup, but the full catalog is believed to top around 400 titles.

As far as Deliver Us The Moon goes, we’re keeping an ear to the ground for further news on Deliver Us Mars, the game’s ambitious-looking sequel that’s due to launch on September 27.

Source