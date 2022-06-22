Pokemon Hisuian Snow Episode 3 Has Arrived

https://pkmn.news/HisuianSnowEp3

One of the things I love the most about the Pokemon anime series is that we can get a mix of both fun stories, meaningful stories, and visually stunning ones. The Twilight Wings series for example combined many different things together to highlight the Galar region in a variety of ways that was fun and thrilling. Pokemon Hisuian Snow seemed to be wanting to do just that, though with the twist of focusing on the Hisui region in the time before Pokemon Legends Arceus. Pokemon Hisuian Snow Episode 3 arrived today, and it was a worthy end to the story.

To recap, the story follows a young doctor named Alec, who when he was young, had an encounter with a very special Hisuian Zorua (a shiny no less, lucky trainer). In the first two episodes, we saw how they met, and how they were forced apart. But in Pokemon Hisuian Snow Episode 3, they got to reunite…in their own special way.

We won’t spoil things (you can just watch it above!), but we will say that it was satisfying, and it gave the show a chance to really connect to Pokemon Legends Arceus by bringing in the Galaxy Expedition Team (and some very familiar faces from the game) to help flesh things out. What’s more, by the end of the episode, you see little teases to what happens in the game.

What’s arguably the most gripping aspect though is that we see what is truly the start of the “connections” between the people and Pokemon in Hisui. Because at the beginning, people and Pokemon don’t get along at all, but now…there is hope that they can get together, and become the Pokemon world that we see in the games and the anime.

So go check out the final episode, and let’s see what new anime adventures come next!

Source: YouTube