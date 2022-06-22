Sonic Frontiers Writers Claims Fans Are “Inspiration” To Sonic Team

The Sonic franchise for many years now has been…let’s just say complicated. Because for many years now, Sonic Team has tried to “revitalize” the franchise in various ways, and often times go and muck it up more and more…much to the displeasure of fans. Enter Sonic Frontiers, which is meant to be a “landmark” game in the Sonic line…but whether it will be or not is very up in the air, and fans have made that clear.

A curious thing though has come from the writer of the game, Ian Flynn, because while fans are not so sure about Sonic Frontiers as a whole…he’s sure that the fans are one of the reasons he does what he does:

“They’re a constant source of inspiration,” Flynn said. “Their passion for the franchise is unquenchable, their creativity is boundless, and loyalty unshakable. It’s always thrilling and fulfilling when something I’ve contributed to gets embraced by the fandom. They serve as a constant reminder of where I came from, and why I enjoyed being part of the Sonic Series for so long. And they’ve steadily been joining the ranks of official contributors, helping to shape the future for the next generation, which is very exciting.”

Very curious words given how Sonics fans have NOT like a lot of the recent mainline games. Though according to Flynn, he feels that both new and older fans will like the upcoming title:

“For new players, I hope they enjoy their time with Sonic, get to know his friends, and are satisfied with the journey to uncover all the mysteries of the game,” Flynn said. “For veteran players, I hope they enjoy the individual character arcs and the threads I tried to weave between Sonic Frontiers and the rest of the Sonic Series.”

We’ll just have to see how fans react to this, shall we?

Source: IGN