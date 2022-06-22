Are We Getting A Series Based On Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Character?

Given that the Star Wars universe is growing at a new exponential rate due to the Disney+ platform, it’s not surprising that we might be getting projects from various successful properties ties to the Star Wars universe as a whole. For example, the upcoming Ashoka series is happening due to her popularity via The Clone Wars and Rebels cartoons. And now, we might just be getting a series based on the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order video game, as reports are stating that Cal Kestis is coming to live-action.

For those who haven’t played the game, Jedi Fallen Order takes place in the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Kestis is a former Jedi padawan who is trying to live life safely after Order 66 killed his master, but is forced back into the spotlight and gets hunted by Inquisitors. A bold journey takes place, and he makes it out alive…for now.

The character of Cal was both voiced by, and was made visually to look like Cameron Monaghan, and the person who reported this new series says that he’s signed on to portray him in live-action. Which obviously would be necessary but we’re just happy to here that this “continuity” has taken place potentially.

Now, as for the story that might happen…that’s unclear. More than likely it’ll be set in the period between Fallen Order and the upcoming Jedi Survivor title, but obviously, we can’t be certain of that. For all we know, the series will actually take place AFTER Survivor and thus continue his story in a new form, we just don’t know.

All we do know…is that this is just a rumor…for now. It is one that makes sense given the success of the game, but we don’t know for sure so take it with a grain of sale until officially confirmed.

