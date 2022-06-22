The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, will The Callisto Protocol be on Steam?

Will The Callisto Protocol be on Steam?

Yes! The Callisto Protocol will be released on Steam at launch. The Steam page is already up right here. The Callisto Protocol will also be released on the Epic Games Store for those who prefer that storefront.

The Callisto Protocol will also be available on current and last-gen consoles.

More information about The Callisto Protocol will likely be revealed in the months and weeks leading up to its December release date. Check back here for all of the big updates.