The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, what consoles will The Callisto Protocol be on?

What consoles will The Callisto Protocol be on?

The Callisto Protocol is being released on both current-gen and last-gen consoles. That means the game will be on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at launch. The game will also be released on PC.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch fans, the game hasn’t been announced for Nintendo’s best-selling console. Given that Striking Distance Studios is trying to create a current-generation horror experience with The Callisto Protocol, it’s unlikely the game will ever see the light of day on Nintendo’s current console.

It’s also unclear at this time what the differences will be between current and last-gen systems. There will likely be in-depth comparisons between the different game’s versions shortly after launch. Striking Distance Studios may also decide to release comparison footage, as other studios have done in the past.

Check back here for news on The Callisto Protocol as we get closer to launch. More details about how the game plays on different systems, including resolution and FPS settings, will likely be made available closer to launch.