New Pokéball Arriving in Pokémon Go

Ash Ketchum holding the Beast Ball in the Anime

Pokémon Go will be debuting a brand-new Pokéball soon for the first time in years. The ball in question is one you may already know if you play the games or watch the anime series. The Beast Ball was first seen in the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sun and Moon, and this unusual-looking version of the normal Pokéball is a fan favorite by all accounts.

This new Pokéball was designed specifically for the easier capture of Ultra Beats, the extra-dimensional creatures which featured heavily in the Sun and Moon stories, but who have also made recent appearances in Pokémon Go via those creepy wormholes you may or may not have seen.

Pokémon Go has had three big in-person gatherings recently as part of the Summer Events taking place, with one in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo. Players will be able to access the Beast Balls for the next six weeks, which means you’ll also have access to one of the three Ultra Beasts when they arrive.

These Summer Events have been spicing up the game so far, with this announcement being just one of many fresh ideas hitting the mobile title. These in-person events have also been confirmed to debut the mythical Pokémon Shaymin in its Sky form. The three cities mentioned earlier will get the Ultra Beasts Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree before they are then released into the wilds of the world.

The announcement trailer for the Ultra Beats in Pokémon Go

This is the announcement though, the best of the lot; all three of these events will also debut a special Snorlax who is wearing a cowboy hat! Yes, that’s correct, there is a Snorlax out there somewhere wearing a cowboy hat – this really is the stuff of dreams. There will also be some collectible Unown letters available as well that spell out Ultra Beast. Although, we know the Snorlax cowboy is the most important thing right now.

You should head back to your Pokémon Go account to see if this new Beast Ball and those pesky Ultra Beasts are anywhere to be found. The global finale to the summer events will conclude in August, so make sure you take advantage of all the offers.

