An Adorable Puppy Could Join Your Final Fantasy XVI Team

In a new interview ahead of Final Fantasy XVI’s launch, producer Naoki Yoshida unveiled more information about the game. Yoshida teased about a puppy we first saw in the Final Fantasy XVI Awakening Trailer a year ago.

“Well, let’s just say he’s more wolf than dog—and his name is ‘Torgal,'” Yoshida says. “As for him being a party member, you’ll just have to wait and see. We’ll have more info on parties soon.”

The moments we see Torgal in the trailer are all set in the past. The cute puppy could potentially grow up to become a fierce wolf able to help Clive in his adventures.

The exact role of Torgal, besides being a good boy, is still a mystery. According to Yoshida, “one or more” A.I. companions will be available throughout the adventure. Torgal could be one of them, but Square Enix didn’t share more information about this.

Can Torgal help Clive in Final Fantasy XVI?

Torgal is not the first dog or wolf to star in a Final Fantasy game. Some of them are pets, others are monsters, and there are even two canine summons: Fenrir and Cerberus. The first dog to appear in the series is Interceptor, Shadow’s dog in Final Fantasy VI. This good boy can help out in battle when Shadow is in the party.

Several dogs are roaming the streets in the original Final Fantasy VII and in Final Fantasy IX and X. The mascot of Shinra in Final Fantasy VII Remake is a hound dog that guides Cloud and his friends through the tunnels.

Just like Interceptor, another dog was able to help in battle in Final Fantasy VIII. Rinoa Heartilly could teach new tricks to her pet Angelo so he could deal damage to enemies or help party members with low HP.

In Final Fantasy XV, the latest entry in the series, Lunafreya Nox Fleuret has two dogs: a white one called Pryna and a black one named Umbra. They are not really useful in the game, besides delivering notes between Lunafreya and Noctis.

Whether Torgal will be able to help in battle like Interceptor and Angelo or have another role in the game remains unknown. Naoki Yoshida and Square Enix should reveal more information about Final Fantasy XVI as the game gets closer to its release in Summer 2023.

