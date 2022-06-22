Potion Permit Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Gameplay screenshot of Potion Permit.

Potion Permit finally has its release date after months and months of speculation. The games publisher PQube and the developer MassHive, have both confirmed that their open-ended sim RPG will be arriving on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 22, 2022.

The game was actually first announced for the Switch in 2020 (that seems like a lifetime ago), so it’s about time the game has been given the go-ahead and is set to appear in people’s lives in just a few months. Check out the announcement trailer below.

The announcement trailer for Potion Permit

For those that don’t know about Potion Permit, you can find everything you need to know right here. The game is based in the town of Moonbury, a place that has always been wary of the trouble that the outside world consists of. The residents of Moonbury also choose to use more traditional methods of healing, but when the mayor’s daughter is stricken with illness, and the witch doctor cannot help her, this quiet town is forced to look outside of their tiny community for more help.

To help save the mayor’s daughter, the Medical Association sends their most accomplished chemist – which is you, if you didn’t know – to the small town, while also trying to convince the townsfolk that modern medicines are what they need. You must gain their trust and help each person when they fall ill, and gradually, you will win the town over.

There are 30 very unique residents in Moonbury that will need your help at different times. Diagnosing the symptoms and finding a cure for their ailments is the aim of the game, so if you don’t know anything about crafting unusual cures then you won’t last too long… and neither will they. All the ingredients you will need to craft these different medicines are scattered around the world, and you can forage for them by using your plethora of tools, which is mainly a hammer, an axe, and a sickle – it really is all you will need.

It won’t just be a walk in the park though, do you think you will just find and pick these ingredients up? Terrifying monsters stand in your way, so those sickles might just come in handy when you are confronted by these beasts. But when you defeat these monsters, you can gather special ingredients for your ointments from their corpses.

This little fantasy RPG is as gorgeous as it is quirky and consists of hours and hours of fun. Make sure you jot that September 22 release date down before you forget.

