Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Offers Exclusive Look

“Who you gonna call?” That’s right–the team is soon to be back in action in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The asymmetrical multiplayer game from the team over at IllFonic is in development with a release planned for later in the year. An exclusive look into the upcoming game is finally here!

This exclusive insight into Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed sees four proton packs charging up and then igniting against a purple Slimer-type monster. This messy and peculiar battle takes place in what looks to be a prison environment, an aspect that the developers insisted was a key element.

You can check out the full video below.

Gameplay footage of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

The chief creative officer over at IllFonic is Jared Gerritzen, and he talked about the game in a recent interview:

“We wanted to think of places that gamers could imagine having ghost activity, and that could truly be haunted. Many of us have grown up with some form of a run-down haunted prison story told around campfires. So, this location was a must include when coming up with maps.”

Throughout the various clips, fans can make out what’s on offer in this creepy setting. First thing first, it seems as though there are mannequins sitting around a table either dining or playing a board game – think dogs playing poker. What’s what above them? Just your standard dose of ectoplasm dripping from the ceiling, as well as some ghostly wheelchairs moving around freely.

In the interview, Gerritizen went on to add:

“The prison map has a lot of open spaces and verticality. The ghost will need to be creative on how best to hide and attack while in the cellblocks. But there are also some close quarters in certain parts of this map. The prison map has quite a bit of diversity that at first glance could be missed.”

The game is still aiming for an end-of-year release for consoles and PC. This game should be an absolute riot and a must-play with your friends.

