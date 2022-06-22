Cities: Skylines Celebrates 12 Million Copies Sold

Cities: Skylines has achieved lifetime record sales of over 12 million copies. The game was released back in 2015, meaning that its sold a little less than 2 million copies every year since.

In the years since the games release, we’ve seen multiple milestones come and go, from 5 million copies being sold on PC alone, new expansion packs and DLC, or even the title coming to VR. Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have put the time and detail into making it a game that’s still going strong even after all this time.

Cities: Skylines, the modern city-builder from Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive, has sold over 12 million copies on all platforms, since its release in 2015. Cities: Skylines is continuously evolving with its deep simulation and never-ending customizing opportunities, reaching new generations of players. Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience. You’re only limited by your imagination, so take control and reach for the sky!

Beginning with Cities in Motion back in 2011, the Cities franchise has never been bigger. Known for its traffic simulation and business management, Skylines has learned the best lessons from its predecessors and kept things fresh with constant updates and DLC.

Cities: Skylines is available now on PC (both Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

