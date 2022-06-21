Fortnite x Naruto Collaboration Continues, Adds New Characters to the Game

Epic Games has announced that more Naruto content is coming to the free-to-play battle royale title, Fortnite! The new batch of content brings new quests to complete, new outfits to earn, and a handful of Naruto characters, both friends and foes!

Starting June 23rd at 8 PM ET until July 7th, 8 PM ET, the Hidden Leaf Village gates are open, and allows players to jump back in to explore Konohagakure. Fans of the show can visit iconic places such as the Hokage Residences, Ichiraku (best Ramen in the leaf village!), and the Hospital. As I mentioned above, not only will players get to immerse themselves into the Naruto world again, but they will be given the chance to complete quests from the iconic characters which gains them XP which can unlock new special outfits, back bling, and more!

To enter the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Map, select the “Hidden Leaf Village Adventure” tile in the Discovery tab

Check out the new Naruto characters joining Fortnite, alongside some details about the characters down below:

Gaara of the Hidden Sand Village is (in)famous for being the Jiinchuriki host of the one-tailed beast, Shukaku. This Shinobi of the Hidden Sand Village grew up shunned for having the tailed beast hosted inside him. After a childhood of loneliness and derision, Gaara became violent and vengeful, that is, until he met Naruto Uzumaki. From a rivalry to an amazing friendship with Naruto, Gaara found a new purpose that led him to become the fourth Kazekage leading the Hidden Sand Village.

One of the three Legendary Sanin and a former Shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village, Orochimaru eventually left to establish the Hidden Sound Village.

Orochimaru has the ambition to learn all Jutsu, and in order to live long enough to do so, he uses multiple forbidden jutsu on himself as well as experiments on his followers and unwilling victims. He’s recognizable through his serpent-like appearance and use of snakes — shedding his skin like a snake or summoning Manda: the giant boss snake from Ryūchi Cave.

Hinata is a Shinobi of the Hyuga clan, famed for their extremely powerful visual: the Byakugan. Hinata was a shy kunoichi (female Shinobi) who watched and admired Naruto from afar. Through Naruto, she learned of her own strength. Their bond grew and eventually, Hinata wed Naruto and became the mother to their two children – Boruto and Himiwari.

Sprinting in on June 23rd at 8 PM ET:



Rivals Outfits

Itachi Uchiha : “Even the strongest of opponents always has a weakness.” (Includes the Black Ops alt Style.)

: “Even the strongest of opponents always has a weakness.” (Includes the Black Ops alt Style.) Gaara : “When did all of you forsake yourselves?” (Includes the Fifth Kazegage alt Style.)

: “When did all of you forsake yourselves?” (Includes the Fifth Kazegage alt Style.) Orochimaru : “One only truly grasps the value of something once it has been taken away from you.” (Includes the Hidden Leaf Era alt Style.)

: “One only truly grasps the value of something once it has been taken away from you.” (Includes the Hidden Leaf Era alt Style.) Hinata Hyuga: “Because never going back on one’s word…is my shinobi way, too!” (Includes the Hinata Uzumaki and the Byakugan alt Styles.).

Fortnite is currently available across all platforms. Are you excited about the upcoming Fortnite x Naruto collab? Let us know in the comments below!

Source