Fall Guys Goes Free-To-Play Today

The brand new free-to-play model for the popular knockout battle royale game Fall Guys has kicked into action today. The game is now available free to all players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In addition, a new PC version has been made available on the Epic Games Store after the Steam version was removed from its store.

However, given the scale of a cross-platform launch of Fall Guys as a free-to-play game, there’ve been a few perhaps predictable issues so far. In a tweet shared on the game’s official Twitter account earlier, it was revealed that there’ve been some problems with online matchmaking already.

am sorry but a lot of the frosting dried so this is taking some time to clean up



i also added ants thinking they'd eat the frosting but it made the problem worse



your continued patience through this is appreciated!! https://t.co/GrN4BVLyA2 — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL TODAY! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) June 21, 2022

This probably isn’t all that surprising given the volume of players that’ll be jumping into the game’s chaotic action today. Hopefully, the team at Mediatonic will be able to resolve the issues shortly as it’s clear that there’s a high demand for some Fall Guys knockout battle action.

To coincide with the new launch of Fall Guys as a free for all, Mediatonic has introduced some new content for players old and new to get into the Blunderdome with. This includes a new Free For All Season Pass, which has 100 unlockable levels of costumes, emotes and celebrations.

There’s also some colourful new game content being added to mark the new gameplay model. These include new game rounds and obstacles such as Hex-A-Ring, VolleyFALL and Blast Balls, to name a few. You can check out all of the new content that’s being added over on the Fall Guys website.

Fall Guys is available to play for free now with full cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store. Players who had the game via Steam previously will still receive full support, but the game can no longer be purchased on the Steam store.

Source