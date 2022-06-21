Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Full Trailer For Vol.2

When it was announced that Stranger Things Season 4 would be split into two parts, separated by about a month, fans were really sure what to think. Though to be fair, they were just happy that the show as back after so dang long. What they got though was a set of 8 episodes that very much blew their minds in terms of all that happened, and what was revealed, and now, we’re only about 10 days away from the release of Vol.2, and a full trailer has been shown to highlight the fight to come.

Make no mistake (and without getting into too many spoilers), there is a fight coming. In fact, much of the trailer highlights how the various groups of characters are prepping for the “end”. Whether it be trying to “load up” in order to brave the Upside Down, or Eleven trying to get back her powers because her friends won’t be able to survive without her, and so on.

We also see the villain Vecna, who made his grand debut in Vol.1 and the teasing that he is doing by noting that “your friends have lost” despite the fact that the fight isn’t over yet, and that he wants Eleven “to watch” in order to see what will happen next.

The team behind the show have noted that things are going to get very dark, and cast members have noted things like they “don’t know” what their characters’ true fate is just yet, nor are they willing to tease who survives and who doesn’t.

All in all, Stranger Things Season 4 is shaping up to be the grandest, and darkest, season of this show yet, and with everything on the line, and Season 5 being the true end, you can bet that the two-part season finale is going to change everything.

Source: YouTube