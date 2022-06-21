Ghost of Tsushima 2 Leaked By Job Listing?

When it comes to the video game world, there are plenty of good and even great titles that come out every year, and not even from 1st and 3rd party developers, but from indie creators as well. But only at certain points in time does a truly “exceptional” or “genre-defining” or “game-changing” title come out. Because it is these games that showcase the true dedication to a vision that is almost unparalleled. For many, Ghost of Tsushima was that in many ways, and a sequel has been asked for ever since its arrival on PS4. The good news is that a job listing seems to indicate that Ghost of Tsushima 2 is indeed coming.

Keywords from the job listing indicate that they’re looking for people to help out with an “open-world stealth game”, and given that Sucker Punch (the developer) is known for only two stealth titles, this franchise and Sly Cooper, that definitely narrows things down. Another part of the listing asked for help to “deliver interesting and varied encounters in an open-world game, with a particular focus on melee combat and stealth.”

So open-world, stealth, and melee combat, yes, that could be Sly Cooper, but it feels more like they’re saying Ghost of Tsushima 2.

The only bad thing that could be noted here is that some have interpreted these jobs listings as one in which you could very easily say that this is “very early in development”. Meaning that even if these job listings are filled quickly, the game itself won’t be coming out for a long time. This might not be a bad thing though due to the fact that the original title was so beautifully crafted and detailed that a rushed sequel would not be wise.

Take this with a grain of salt, but on the other hand, keep your eyes open for a potential reveal soon enough.

