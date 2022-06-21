Meet The Murderous Love Interests In Hooked On You

In perhaps one of the most bonkers and potentially genius gaming genre crossovers to ever exist, a Dead By Daylight dating sim is happening and we’re getting a look at the lovably evil singletons’ profiles in advance. Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim looks set to be released at some point in the near future on Steam.

Anyway, if you’re half as intrigued about this game as we are, you might want to find out more about who’s looking for love on the gorgeous shores of Murderer’s Island. Sounds idyllic, right?

This is a game in which you’ll be romancing killers, so it’s probably a good idea to get the inside scoop first. After all, you wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing and end up pulverised. The game was first announced back in May, and we may be getting news on a release date pretty soon. Check out the trailer for Hooked On You right here, if you’re thinking of getting into dating’s deadly side.

The potential love interests in Hooked On You now have some cute but suitably weird profiles to help you decide who to metaphorically swipe right on. Choose your poison.

The Trapper: He’s an apex alpha male and chiselled man-mountain who enjoys killing in caves, beaches, and pools. Put in the work to find the trapdoor to his heart and you’ll quickly learn why he’s worth snaring. Or mess up and become his latest victim. He’ll have fun either way!

The Huntress: The Huntress wants it all: love, family, and someone to help her butcher men in the forest. Is she human? Beast? No idea. But her arms are out of this world! Now, this loveable squirrel-eating lady is out of the woods and ready to let Cupid’s hatchet fly in her new search for companionship.

The Wraith: The Wraith is so much more than pure sex appeal. There’s a quiet, inquisitive, sensitive boy underneath that sinewy man. Did that come out super weird? Yes, it did. Are we going to change it? No, because The Wraith wouldn’t. He’ll embrace you no matter how super weird you are, and that’s what makes him special.

The Spirit: The Spirit isn’t your average goth girlfriend with a love for all things ghostly – she’s a literal ghost. You can find her hanging in the shade with a stack of classic horror novels, avoiding whatever lame beach activities everyone else is into. She isn’t competing for your heart. If she wanted it, she’d just cut it out with her katana.

Hopefully, you’ve picked a favourite, as it seems like Hooked On You‘s release is pretty imminent. The game will be available for PC via Steam, and we’ll be keeping an ear out for a launch date while we pine over The Huntress in the meantime.

Source – PR