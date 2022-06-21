Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Talks New Villain The Spot

When it comes to the feelings on Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, fans are both happy and sad. They’re happy because the movie is happening and the original film that brought forth Miles Morales to the mainstream audience was very good and adored by fans and critics alike. The “sad” part is that the movie was supposed to be coming out this year, and now it’s not coming out until next year, and that’s a bummer.

However, there are things to take heart in, not the least of which is that the team is slowly peeling back the scale and scope of the film in order to showcase just how grand the sequel is aiming to be.

For example, recently a new piece of art was shown that revealed that The Spot was going to be a key villain in the piece, and the team were more than happy to dive into that:

“From the very beginning he just seemed like endless potential, both visually and arc of the character,” Kemp Powers, one of the film’s directors, noted in a recent interview. “Because you know by the way that’s not a costume, that’s his skin. By the way that he’s wearing it you know it’s not a guy in a polka dot suit. That’s actually his skin. So you know, the arc of Dr. Ohnn/Spot is one that does really complement, without giving away the story, it really does complement the the journey of Miles in this film really well.”

Remember, in Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, the multiverse isn’t coming to Miles like it did in the first film, he will be traveling to other universes to see other Spider-Men and Women. So having a villain who is in and of himself a dimensional traveler is indeed a perfect fit.

