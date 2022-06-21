Sonic Origins Trophies Revealed Ahead of Launch

Sonic Origins is the latest game featuring Sega’s popular hedgehog. This compilation includes remasters of the first four platform games in the Sonic series that came out in the 1990s on the Sega Genesis and the Sega CD. Sonic Origins brings back to life Sonic the Hedgehog from 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from 1992, Sonic CD from 1993, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles from 1994.

The remasters of these games add new game modes and missions that unlock additional content in an in-game museum. Sonic Origins brings these old Sega games to most modern platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

All Sonic Origins trophies

As Sonic Origins is coming out in two days, Sony unveiled the full list of trophies available for the game.

Complete Clear!: Get all the trophies

Welcome to Sonic the Hedgehog: Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog

Beware Moto Bugs!: Defeat 10 Moto Bugs in Sonic the Hedgehog

Welcome to Sonic CD: Watch the opening for Sonic CD

Time Traveler: Travel to the past or future in Sonic CD

Welcome to Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Beware Stingers!: Defeat 10 Stingers in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Welcome to Sonic 3 & Knuckles: Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

Bubbly Breath: Use Air Bubbles in Sonic the Hedgehog

Shut Down Metal Sonic: Win a race against Metal Sonic in Sonic CD

Lucky Hedgehog: Get the jackpot in Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s Casino Night Zone

Beware Rhinobots!:Defeat 10 Rhinobots in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

Easy Peasy with Shields: Collect 3 types of Shields in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

Ring Collector: Collect a total of 1000 Rings

Gallant Spin Dash: Defeat 30 enemies with the Spin Dash

Newbie Hero: Defeat a total of 50 enemies

Museum Time: View a Premium Collection item from the Museum

Very First Mission Clear!: Clear 1 Mission

Knuckles the Echidna: Glide as Knuckles

Miles “Tails” Prower: Fly as Tails

Boss Rush Attempt: Try the Boss Rush from any of the titles

Sonic the Hedgehog Mission Master: Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog Missions with an S rank

Sonic CD Mission Master: Clear 10 Sonic CD Missions with an S rank

Cleared Sonic CD: Clear Sonic CD in either Anniversary or Classic Mode

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Mission Master: Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Missions with an S rank

Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in either Anniversary or Classic Mode

S3 & K Mission Master: Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Missions with an S rank

Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles in either Anniversary or Classic Mode

To the Mirror World: Play Mirror Mode

Movie Maniac: Unlock 6 movie collection items with Coins

Sound Savant: Unlock 10 sound collection items with Coins

Art Appreciator: Unlock 30 art collection items with Coins

Everyone’s Hero: Defeat a total of 200 enemies

Super Sonic: Turn into Super Sonic

Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog: Clear Sonic the Hedgehog in either Anniversary or Classic Mode

All Clear!: Clear all 4 titles

Most of these trophies seem rather easy to unlock. Of course, getting the Platinium on Sonic Origins may keep you running a little longer.

Source