Far Cry 5 Heading To Xbox Game Pass

June’s final few games for Xbox Game Pass have been revealed and alongside them, Far Cry 5 has been announced as one of the first July titles to hit the service. The fifth instalment in the Far Cry franchise takes players to Montana and into the twisted narrative of a doomsday cult. It’ll be arriving on Game Pass on July 1, and is a bit of a surprise addition to the new titles that are heading Game Pass’ way for the final few days of June.

We haven’t heard too much out of Game Pass this month, presumably due to all of the news and excitement that came off the back of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase event. However, this could simply be because the first week of the month saw some pretty epic additions to Game Pass, not least of which was Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Regardless, in addition to the upcoming addition of Far Cry 5, some new games have been added to Game Pass today and are playable now. First up for cloud gaming and Xbox consoles is the Shadowrun Trilogy. This includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director’s Cut and Shadowrun: Hong Kong. On top of that comes the addition of Total War: Three Kingdoms, however, this title will only be available on PC.

On June 23, FIFA 22 will be coming to EA Play which is included as part of the subscription to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Naraka: Bladepoint will also be hitting the service for cloud gaming, console and PC that day. These releases follow the most recent additions of Omori and the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, both of which are available to play now on cloud, console and PC.

Of course with new additions come removals, so there’ll be four games leaving Game Pass on June 30. These are FIFA 20, Jurassic World Evolution, Last Stop and MotoGP 20. Make sure you finish up playing those before the end of the month.

