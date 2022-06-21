Fall Guys Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage Drops

Cinematic screenshot of Fall Guys

Today is the day that the Fall Guys Nintendo Switch version, along with the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S has arrived. It has been over a year since the Nintendo Switch announcement was made, so it’s good to hear the game has finally dropped before we all lost the will to live.

Along with the release of the game, we have also been treated to some gameplay footage for the Switch version, which is around 20 minutes long. You can watch the video below to get a better insight into this version.

Gameplay footage of Fall Guys for the Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a… knockout of a game – sorry, I had to. It comprises up to 60 online players who must dash around the maps in a wild, unmerciful manner, causing chaos until there shall only be one winner. Players will need to maneuver around the countless awkward obstacles, battle their unruly fellow competitors with blood in their eyes, and try to conquer the crazy in-game physics that will leave them frustrated. It’s not all soul destruction and broken friendships though because this game really is a riot.

Some of the game modes consist of, competitive & cooperative free-for-alls, as well as challenges, or you could even try to take on the Blunderdome with a group of buddies in Squads mode. The shining light of this game is its humor though, you will witness some great comedic battles as your enemies hilariously bounce their way around this uncompromising map. You can even dress your character in the latest fashion trends due to its customizable feature, from pineapple outfits to looking like a cute bunny rabbit – it all adds to the chaos.

Check out the Fall Guys Nintendo Switch version on the eShop now, the game also supports a multitude of languages as well so no one will feel left out from the mayhem.

