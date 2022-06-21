GTA 6 Story, Setting, and Release Date Revealed?

Concept artwork for GTA 6

Could this be it? Has the GTA 6 story, setting, map, and release date finally been revealed? If there’s one thing that die-hard fans of the series are good at it’s sniffing out details – true or not – about the beloved Rockstar series.

According to one Twitter user named Matheusvictorbr, some exclusive details about the game have been revealed. We do know that a random Twitter user being the sole source detracts from the believability of the information a tad, but we’re here to discuss it anyway.

Matheusvictorbr is a long-time Rockstar insider, and according to them, the GTA 6 story will follow twin siblings–one male and one female–who find themselves on opposite sides of the law after becoming separated after their parents were killed by the cartel. This part of the story could even be the playable prologue, which would be a nice introduction.

The story itself could likely be set in the present day or when the game is aiming to be released, which looks to be in 2024 – if we’re lucky. According to the insider, the male sibling becomes an agent for the DOA (an in-game parody organization of the real-life DEA), tracking down cartel members. On the other side, we have the sister, who has taken the matter of revenge into her own hands by infiltrating the cartel and becoming a deadly hitwoman, quickly rising up the ranks.

Matheus was unable to go into more detail, but we would hope that both characters will be playable (like what we saw in GTA 5) and that the siblings will find out the hard way that they are related. Matheus also mentioned that this game could be the very first game in the industry to dive headfirst into the inner workings of cartel/military life.

Idéia de história da Rockstar Games para seu novo e ambicioso título da série Grand Theft Auto, bem como novas estações de rádio que chegam em breve ao GTA Online. Além disso, o que vem a seguir após a nova iteração da série?



Tweet from Matheus about the subject

It wasn’t long ago that the world was hit with the infamous “Project America’s” leak, a rumor that claimed the game would be set in the 70s, 80s, or 90s, but those rumors have since been confirmed as fake. GTA 6 could have an interesting setting, taking place in Carcer City, as well as Cuba, Columbia, and the Miami-inspired Vice City from the game of the same name.

Finally, Matheus also says the game is aiming for a 2024 release date, but as we all know, these things are never set in stone. For now, though, we will have to wait and see what happens. These rumors could very well be untrue, although the story concept is one that doesn’t look too farfetched.

