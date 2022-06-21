Pokemon Unite Club Membership Issue Is Being Addressed

Pokemon Unite, the hit free-to-play MOBA game by TiMi Studios in partnership with The Pokemon Company, has been experiencing a few issues on its mobile version. The biggest issue at the moment is affecting those who have subscribed to the Pokemon Unite Club, a monthly subscription service that rewards players with extra goodies every day. Apparently, some Unite Club members are not receiving their benefits after renewal through Google Play, however, the Pokemon Unite Twitter account has confirmed that this issue is being looked at.

Attention Trainers! We are investigating an issue where some players who are subscribed to the #PokemonUNITE Club Membership through Google Play are not receiving benefits after renewal.



We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide updates as soon as possible. — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 20, 2022

Pokemon Unite Club was introduced earlier this year in May for $10 / £8.99 a month, granting players access to exclusive discounts, new trial holowear and unite licenses every week, 40 daily Aeos gems, and a special player frame. If you’re someone who plays PU on a daily basis, then this subscription plan may actually be worth the money. A lot of the costumes and unite licenses in the game’s storefront can be quite expensive, so being able to speed that up may be a worthwhile incentive.

In August, the best PU teams from across the world will go head-to-head in the Pokemon World Championships in London. The upcoming event will be taking place from August 18–21, and will also feature Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Pokemon TCG, Pokenn Tournament, and more. Spectator passes will be available in the coming months, so if you’re in the U.K or are willing to travel, then you will have a lot to be excited about.

Pokemon Unite is available as a free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch, IOS, and Android.

