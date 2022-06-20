Kevin Feige Teases the Next “Big Saga” For the MCU

It might not seem “right” given all that’s happened in the aftermath of Endgame and Far From Home (in terms of both MCU events and real-world events), but apparently, Phase 4 is almost at an end. This comes directly from Kevin Feige, who has a lot to say on certain matters involving the MCU. Now, some might not “get” how this is the end when there hasn’t really been ‘a lot going on’, nor is there an Avengers film to help “punctuate” the end of said phase like the three phases before. But apparently, it’s coming.

And with this “end”, there is apparently a beginning that will soon follow.

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going,” Feige said in an interview. “I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going.”

Feige teased, “We’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

Between No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness, it seems clear that Feige is talking about a Multiversal conflict, one that was teased at the end of Doctor Strange via the arrival of Clea and further talk of “Incursions.”

These are when worlds are set to collide with one another and something has to be done to prevent universes from dying. In the comics, this led to the massive event known as Secret Wars that literally rewrote the entire Marvel multiverse.

To be clear, we don’t know exactly if this is the “endgame” for what will happen in Phase 5, as Kang the Conqueror has also been teased yet not fully expanded on. But if nothing else…it’s something to talk about.

Source: Total Film