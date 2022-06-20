Natalie Portman Talks MCU Return Via Thor Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder is going to have both debuts and returns on a grand scale, but the one that most people are talking about is that of Natalie Portman returning not only as Jane Foster, but as The Mighty Thor. In the first two films, it was Foster who “found” Thor after he was banished to Earth, and helped him realize there are other things than glory to fight for. However, in the second film, Portman had issues with Marvel after her request for director, Patty Jenkins (who would go on to direct the two Wonder Woman films) wasn’t allowed to do what fans absolutely know what she can do.

As such, she wasn’t in the third Thor movie, Ragnarok, and were cited to have “broken up” by Thor in a chat with Loki in that film. However, she’s back now, and is very much up for being a “newbie” hero:

“It’s exciting to get to be a superhero,” Portman said, “there’s no guidebook that comes along and tells you how to do it.”

As many noted in the trailers for the movie, Portman had to ‘buff up’ a bit in order to be a “true Thor” and she did the work:

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shakes [thing]. It really helped prepare me for the level of action that we ended up doing,” Portman said of her training. “We had incredible stunt doubles who did the really hard stuff, but there’s still a great deal of running and jumping and swords and hammer-fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. To have that weight of the cape all day, you want to have some upper-body strength.”

Fans are hoping Thor Love and Thunder does Jane and her transformation into The Mighty Thor well, and we’ll find out how well next month.

Source: Total Film