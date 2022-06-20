Grinding Gear Games has released patch notes for an all-new update now live on Path of Exile. The update brings a variety of new improvements, changes, and bug fixes.

Path of Exile is a free-to-play action RPG first released in 2013 and the new season titled Sentinel only launched last month on May 18. The game has continued to entertain players for almost a decade with regular updates and several expansions. Fans can play Path of Exile on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Check out all the details for the new update in the patch notes below!

Path of Exile: Sentinel Update 3.18.1 Patch Notes

General Improvements and Changes

Improved the behaviour of some travel skills when repeated through Echoing Shrine or the Echoist modifier gained by killing monsters. Flame Dash, Whirling Blades and Dash now repeat in the same direction as the initial use. Shield Charge is now able to repeat, though only the larger area attack performed upon reaching your target is repeated. Attacking in place with Leap Slam now repeats in the same direction as the initial use.

The Thorned Vines debuff applied by monsters with the Entangler modifier no longer causes you to take 10% of your Maximum Life and Energy Shield as Chaos Damage if you use a travel skill while vined.

Monsters with the Magma Barrier modifier now only spawn Fire Volatiles when a player is within 70 units of them.

The Trickster Monster modifier can no longer be found on Monsters imprisoned in Essence Monoliths.

The number of Totems spawned from Rare Monster Packs with the Heralding Minions modifier is now limited to 5.

Reduced the damage of Molten Minotaur’s enraged slam attack by 25%.

It is no longer possible to re-deploy a different Apex Sentinel to the one originally summoned in an Area with the “Apex Sentinels can be re-deployed after being dismissed” Runic Node allocated in the Sentinel Controller.

Time-frozen Legion monsters can no longer be empowered by Sentinels.

Essence Monoliths now display the modifiers and Tormented Spirits that are affecting or possessing the imprisoned Essence Monster.

Portals will now first open next to the Map Device interactable when opening a Map in the large Map Device.

Added a debuff visual for Wrath of the Cosmos to display how many stacks you have in an area.

Added the Sentinel Locker to the Guild Hideout Decorations list.

Added a Controller input keybind for copying the above Favoured Map to the selected Favoured Map Slot.

Updated various Atlas Passive Skill, Sextant and Eldritch Altar descriptions to clarify they only apply to the last Map Boss killed in a Map if there are multiple.

Updated Impossible Escape Unique Jewels obtained prior to the 3.18.0b patch that had rolled Phase Acrobatics to instead have Acrobatics.

Updated the description on the Purposeful Harbinger Cluster Jewel Notable to clarify it applies to Auras from your Skills, not those of your Allies.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where it was possible to earn credit towards the Complete Delirium Encounters Challenge by completing any Tier of 100% Delirious Map with at least four modifiers, rather than a 100% Delirious Tier 16 Map with at least four modifiers.

Fixed a bug where Energy Shield Leech could be removed upon reaching maximum Energy Shield with the Soul Drinker Ascendancy Passive Skill allocated from the Forbidden Flame and Forbidden Flesh Jewels.

Fixed a bug where the Life of some Delve Monsters could overflow from the Life Regeneration provided by standing on Consecrated Ground, causing them to die instantly but visually become untargetable.

Fixed a bug where Sentinel-empowered monsters could be harder to gain Fortification from with fortifying hits than they should be.

Fixed a bug where Atziri’s Apparition was not using any skills in Vaal Ritual encounters.

Fixed a bug where a Summoned Holy Relic would become invisible after entering a new area or levelling up Summon Holy Relic gem.

Fixed a bug where some Monsters, most notably Breach Monsters, could appear with multiple of the same Monster modifier visual.

Fixed a bug where The Unbreakable’s Magnetic Beam skill would visually flail around.

Fixed an issue where the vendor recipes for a Magic Weapon with an added elemental damage modifier was not working correctly with Bows.

Fixed a bug where some Alternate Art Uniques were not using their alternate 3D art.

Fixed a visual bug where Support Gems socketed in The Squire could appear to snapshot.

Fixed a bug where Bounty Targets from the Smuggling Routes Atlas Passive Skill could display their minimap icon while dead.

Fixed a bug where filtering in the Heist Locker was not functioning correctly.

Fixed a bug where Gem level-up buttons could sometimes re-shuffle when clicked.

Fixed a bug where pressing ‘O’ with the Options menu open could sometimes fail to close the menu.

Fixed a bug where attempting to store an item ignoring Affinites was not working for the Guild Stash in Controller input mode.

Fixed a bug where the Stellar Core in the Polaric Hideout could not be interacted with in Controller input mode.

Fixed a bug where the Minotaur Weapon Effect microtransaction was not working correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Darkprism Shield microtransaction was not playing its rotate animation correctly.

Fixed a clipping problem with the Wrangler Hat microtransaction.

Fixed three client crashes.

