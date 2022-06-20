Nyu Media Shuts Down at the End of the Month

Nyu Media, a publisher that specializes in localizing Japanese independent games in English, will be stopping its operations at the end of the month. As the Japanese indie game industry is thriving, the need for a company like Nyu Media is gone. The publisher will stop its operations and transfer most of its publishing licenses before the end of the month.

“When we started this company in 2011, our primary goals were to support some truly talented Japanese indie developers, to introduce Japanese indie games to overseas gamers, and contribute to the growth of the Japanese indie gaming scene,” says Seon King, Founder and Managing Director of Nyu Media. “11 years later, it’s fair to say that, while we made mistakes and fell short at times, we achieved what we set out to do and we can call this a ‘WIN’.”

“The video games industry has changed a lot since we started out, and the tools, resources, and perspective available to Japanese indie devs have broadened and improved to the point where there isn’t much need for a company like ours… and that’s GREAT!! We hope to see more Japanese indie games making it overseas under their own steam (no crappy pun intended)!”

Some of Nyu Media games will no longer be available

Most games published by Nyu Media now have a new publisher. Henteko Doujin will handle ALLTYNEX Second, KAMUI, RefleX, and The Tale of ALLTYNEX. Upgrade will publish its own games eXceed – Gun Bullet Children, eXceed 2nd – Vampire REX, eXceed 3rd – Jade Penetrate Black Package, and The eXceed Collection.

PLAYISM, XSEED Games, WhiteCute, STRIKEWORKS, and PDW HOTAPEN are respectively the new publishers of ETHER VAPOR Remaster, Fairy Bloom Freesia, The Sacred Tears TRUE, TyranoBuilder Visual Novel Studio, and Yatagarasu Attack on Cataclysm.

If most games published by Nyu Media will remain available on Steam, two of them won’t survive the end of the publisher. The localized versions of Cherry Tree High Comedy Club and Cherry Tree High I! My! Girls! will be delisted from all distributors, including Steam, at the end of the Steam summer sale. This sale should run until July 7, so you only have a couple of weeks to get these games before they disappear.

