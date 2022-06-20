Street Fighter 6 is the latest game in Capcom’s legendary fighting game franchise. It was revealed just a few months ago and has now received plenty of new trailers and gameplay footage throughout Summer Game Fest. It’s been a long time since the release of the last numbered entry in the Street Fighter franchise. Street Fighter V was initially released in 2016, and it was met with a poor reception.

Gamers who did not enjoy Street Fighter V may have stopped playing or skipped it in favor of waiting for the next mainline entry in the series. Those players, as well as newcomers to the series, might be wondering, when is Street Fighter 6 releasing?

When will Street Fighter 6 release?

Many people who have had hands-on time with Street Fighter 6 think that it shows enough polish and potential to be in a complete state already. However, Capcom seems to have a lot of development time left to make the game into something even bigger and better. As of right now, Capcom has not provided a specific release date. Instead, we only know that Street Fighter 6 is due to release sometime in 2023.

Past Street Fighter games have been released in months like February and July. That leads us to speculate that Street Fighter 6 may release during the first half of 2023. However, this is only speculation, and we will have to wait for an update from Capcom to find out more about when the World Warriors will be gracing our screens at home.