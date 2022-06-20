Antonblast Has Been Funded in Less Than 72 Hours

A new indie platformer has taken off in popularity on Kickstarter. Antonblast is an upcoming game which draws inspiration from the Wario Land franchise.

In Antonblast, players take on the role of the titular Dynamite Anton (or Annie, who was added as a stretch goal). Anton’s a mission to recover his stolen booze from Satan himself and he’s not about to let anything stand in his way. Especially not brick walls or common decency.

Part of the game’s instant popularity is because of its similarities to the Wario Land franchise. A franchise that hasn’t been touched by Nintendo since 2008 with Wario Land: Shake It and before that in 2001 with Wario Land 4. So it makes sense that fans who have been waiting for a new entry would latch onto this quirky indie title.

You can read more about Antonblast from the Kickstarter below.

ANTONBLAST is an explosive, action-packed retro platformer featuring a destructive twist to classic gameplay and a hand-animated pixel aesthetic inspired by the Game Boy Advance! Silky-smooth platforming and intense escapes combine in a bombastic adventure that may remind you of Wario Land, Metroid Dread, or Cuphead. The game is planned to release on Steam and Nintendo Switch day and date. If this campaign does well enough, we’ll also release the game on modern PlayStation and Xbox platforms! ANTONBLAST follows the hapless drunkard Dynamite Anton, as he embarks on a journey across the Backburner Peninsula after his prized Spirits collection is stolen by Satan himself in a fit of jealous rage. Exploding with anger, Anton seeks to exact revenge the only way he knows how: by acting as a one-man demolition crew and blowing up Hell itself! As Anton, players will smash, crash, and blast through nine worlds in search of his stolen Spirits, from the seedy Boiler City all the way to the gates of Hell. Along the way, Anton will use his Mighty Hammer to break down structures and baddies alike, altering the layout of the stage itself! That’s not the only twist, either… After retrieving his beloved Spirit at the end of each stage, Anton will need to wipe the place clean of hellspawn once and for all: set off the detonator and run back to the start before Happy Hour ends and the whole place is blown to pieces! The player will have to reckon with the path they carved for themselves as they run back to the start, having either hindered or helped Anton in his mad dash to the exit. Kickstarter

The Antonblast Kickstarter project is currently ongoing at the time of writing and has reached over $135000 of its $75000 USD goal.

Source