Stranger Things Star Says Season Finale Will Be “Astonishing”

For Stranger Things fans, there is hope in knowing that there is only less than two weeks until the return of Season 4 via the final two episodes of the season. A season which has already delivered some incredibly moments (and music) and is aiming to end in a big way. Which is probably why the lengths of the last two episodes are very much movie-sized.\

And just as good is that the cast and crew have been teasing what fans can expect from these final two episodes. Including the “D&D Master” himself in Joseph Quinn, aka Eddie Munson. Who made sure to spoil just enough so that apparently his family doesn’t get forever taken from him…

“The thing is, they’ve got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I’ll never see them again,” Quinn joked. “No, I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage. You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

Ironically, we have seen the “guitar scene” teased via the full trailer for Season 4. It appears to be happening in the Upside Down with lightning being called down. And it was set to Journey in the trailer, so that was cool too.

Given that “everyone is in jeopardy” according to the showrunners, surely the man who is Eddie doesn’t reveal if he’s coming back, right…?

“I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back,” Quinn said with a laugh when he was asked about returning for Season 5. “I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

Obviously that might not be his choice, but it will be your choice whether you watch Stranger Things when it returns on July 1st.

Source: The Guardian