Dragon Ball Teasing Something Big Coming Soon?

If you’re a Dragon Ball fan, then you know that ever since the end of the Super version of the anime, you’ve been dying for more content. You got the Broly movie, which was awesome in all sorts of ways, but it wasn’t enough. And more recently, in Japan at least and coming to the West in August, you got the Super Hero movie that put more of a focus on Gohan and Piccolo, and with great results so far. But again, it’s not enough. Most people want the series to return in its “true form”, being an anime series.

To that end, we might have some good news, because in Japan, the Dragon Ball team is planning a “Thank You Stage Greeting” event where the stars and team behind the Super Hero movie will come together to thank fans for their support.

Now, you might be thinking, “Why would someone think something is coming from an event like this?” The answer is: history. In 2015, after releasing the Battle of the Gods and Resurrection F movies (both of which were huge hits), a similar “Thank You Stage Greeting” was had to announce that the Super anime was being made.

Given that Broly and Super Hero have been successful, this would be a good time to announce a return to the anime. Plus, in the manga, there has been a LOT of progress story-wise. Including a set of massive arcs that could more than take up the anime for sometime via “Moro The Prisoner” arc and the current “Granolah The Survivor” arc. And by the time those are made, more arcs could have been put into the manga, thus giving us more content to have adapted.

We’re not saying this is a confirmed thing that will happen. But it could happen, and that’s enough for now.

Source: Chronicles