My Hero Academia Season 6 Gets First Trailer!

My Hero Academia Season 6

Scheduled for Fall 2022

My Hero Academia Season 5 was a very…unique season for the anime overall. First and foremost, it was the season that was heavily affected by the global pandemic (that is still going on…) and thus various delays and changes had to be made. Including the VO cast at times having to film their roles at home (and they even gave a warning in front of each episode to let them know that). And in terms of quality of episodes, a lot of fans felt that it lacked a certain level of story and action that the previous seasons had. Which is why many are hoping My Hero Academia Season 6 will “course correct”.

Based on what you’ll likely watched at this point, we’re certain that’s very likely to happen.

Because as you can see above, the first trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6 has come, and even if you don’t know Japanese, you can tell the intensity that this trailer is bringing just by the few shots of action we see and the characters that are going to be in it.

Throughout the trailer, we see the various Pro-Heroes in action like Endeavor, Mirko (a fan-favorite since her debut last season in the anime), Hawks, and others, as well as the teachers of UA High like Midnight and Present Mic, who aren’t typically on the battlefield with their students unless it’s for a lesson.

We also get a small tease of the new powers that Shigaraki is still evolving into and is trying to master for his master All For One.

The manga has already gone past this arc (and is in fact in the “Final Arc” of the book) and so we won’t spoil what happens, but we will tell you that things are going to get wild when the anime returns this fall. Plus, there are OVAs coming out to help fill the gaps!

Source: Twitter