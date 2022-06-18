Avatar Animated Films Detailed?

If you were to list certain animated features that inspired many things to come in the last 20 years, Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra are most definitely on that list. The first show especially is hailed as one of the best animated productions every made from top to bottom, and influenced a legion of fans over time. Legend of Korra may not have lived up to that legacy in certain ways (see: Season 2 and parts of 4), but it did great things in other ways to make fans want the series to continue.

We already knew it was going to continue via the creation of Avatar Studios, but we didn’t really know what they were going to do next. Then, they recently revealed that there were three animated movies allegedly in the works under that banner (not connected to the Netflix live-action adaptation of the show to be clear). Yet, details were still sparce.

Now though, a source “close to the action” says that the three films have had their plots/main characters revealed, and their release dates possibly given.

The first movie will release in 2024, and focus on Avatar Kyoshi, a fan-favorite “past life” Avatar that we’ve gotten to see in bursts and comic extensions. Her “prequel story” would be welcomed by fans. The second movie is allegedly about Fire Lord Zuko, presumably after the events of The Last Airbender and leading up to the events of Legend of Korra, and his movie will allegedly come out in 2025. Speaking of whom, the final movie is set for 2026 and feature Avatar Korra coming back into the fray.

While this is all exciting, one must also take all of this with a grain of salt, especially considering some of the “far off” dates that these films are allegedly coming out in.

Source: Avatar News