Valkyrie Won’t Meet The GOTG In Thor Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder is only a few weeks away from coming to theaters, and many people are wondering what all is going to happen in it given the unique glimpses into the film that we’ve already gotten. But, one thing we know is true is that many fan-favorite characters will be there besides Thor. Including Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson will return as her version of Valkyrie, and then, there’s the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The GOTG met Thor in Avengers Infinity war and at the final parts of Endgame took on Thor as part of their crew (much to the chagrin of Peter Quill) and we see that they do have an impact on him going into Thor Love and Thunder. But according to Thompson, though the GOTG are a key part of the film…she wasn’t in any scenes with them:

“Well I didn’t… I just came to set to watch, because I wasn’t in any of the Guardian stuff and I don’t remember which of them said it to me, but someone asked me, ‘Is it always like this?’ I was like, ‘Yes, it is…'” Thompson shared. “I think what you were saying Taika. I think it’s like… we’re used to a certain level of chaos. Like existing in a certain level of chaos because there’s always like the version that’s on the page and then… we throw that out and do a bunch… that we know probably… 95% of it will never get to be in the film, but you do it for the 5% that can live there.”

This is no doubt going to be sad for some people because Valkyrie would definitely get along with the Guardians of the Galaxy. But at least they’ll be there, and their third movie comes out next May so it all works out in the end.

Source: Fandango