Shazam Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Movie’s Composer

That was the plan but schedules got in the way (there are just too many movies being made at once right now). It’s @CBeckOfficial scoring this one and he’s done an amazing job! https://t.co/HJNgmQJbnA — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 10, 2022

Shazam Fury of the Gods is one of two live-action DC Comics movies left for this year in regards to theaters. The other one of course being the Black Adam film starring The Rock. The original Shazam film was a decent sized hit in terms of its box office return, and a critical darling (something that the DCEU films haven’t always gotten), so a sequel was all but assured, and sure enough, we got it, and got it “ahead of time” due to the reshuffling of the DCEU schedule…again.

Anyway, while we have only seen teases and concept art for what’s coming, fans have been more than happy to ask director David F. Sandberg questions about the upcoming film. And one of them had to do with the composer who would be scoring the film. The answer by Sandberg was that of Christophe Beck. While you may not know his name, you definitely know the films and TV shows he’s worked on in the past. You might know his work from Frozen, or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, of the Ant-Man movies, or the recent Hawkeye series. His work on Buffy and WandaVision actually got him nominated for Emmys!

So as you can see, having him in Shazam Fury of the Gods is a good get for the movie, which Sandberg promises is “bigger and grander” than the first one in virtually every way. Most of the cast is returning, but we’re also getting some brand-new villains that seems to be diving more into the mythological side of things versus the “standard bad guys” that you’d usually see in films such as this.

Hopefully we’ll get a teaser trailer soon so that we can get a better look at the film, and hear a bit of the score we’re going to get.

Source: Twitter