Street Fighter 6 recently had a gameplay blowout thanks to a new trailer during a Sony State of Play. In the days since that trailer, members of the gaming press and influencers have had extensive hands-on time with the game. The first impressions are overwhelmingly positive, which is impressive given that they were only allowed to play four characters and two stages.

Fighting games live and die on the strength of their roster, and the Street Fighter series has one of the most iconic collections of characters in all of fighting games. Both fans of the series and newcomers may be wondering about what they can expect from the full Street Fighter 6 roster when the game releases.

What’s the roster for Street Fighter 6?

As of right now, we are aware of five characters that have been officially revealed by Capcom. Those characters include classic staples like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile. Luke, who was introduced during the final season of post-launch content for Street Fighter V is also returning, and he is being joined by newcomer Jamie. Each of the characters has been given a dramatic, and often stylish, redesign to fit with the fact that Street Fighter 6 will be the latest game in the Street Fighter timeline.

The existence of a much-larger roster was seemingly leaked online. However, things can change between now and the final release, so we’re deciding to take the list of leaked characters with a grain of salt until they are officially confirmed by Capcom.