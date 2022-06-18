Resident Evil is a long-running survival horror franchise that has done a lot to pioneer the genre to where it is today. Resident Evil 4 is a fan-favorite entry and it’s about to receive a fresh coat of paint. Leon S. Kennedy’s bizarre adventure through Spanish villages and castles is one that many gamers consider to be among the greatest games of all time, which makes the prospect of a remake very exciting.

Fans of the original will be wondering about what is new in this version of the game. Capcom has experimented with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer in various Resident Evil titles. While it usually hasn’t worked for the competitive side of things, Resident Evil fans have fond memories of playing games like Resident Evil 5 cooperatively.

With that in mind, Resident Evil fans might be wondering if there is multiplayer in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Is there multiplayer in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Capcom has not revealed many details about Resident Evil 4 remake thus far. We know that the game will reimagine the story of Resident Evil 4 to make it darker and scarier, and that there will be modern updates to gameplay. However, Capcom has not mentioned anything about the inclusion of multiplayer just yet.

Given that the original game did not have multiplayer elements, we would not be surprised if Capcom kept things that way for the remake. That said, if Resident Evil 4 happens to include the arcade-style Mercenaries mode which was popular in the original, it could be a chance to let friends play together cooperatively without affecting the team’s vision for the single-player story. We’ll keep our eyes and ears open for any new information regarding multiplayer in Resident Evil 4 remake.