Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Early Access Demo Now Available for PS4, PS5

Ryan Wagner, Associate Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment took to the PlayStation Blog to announce the highly anticipated remaster Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will be receiving a brand new demo which will be available to play starting June 16th to June 22nd on PS4 and PS5. The game is still set for a Fall release, but fans who are eager to see what Bandai Namco did with the epic classic fighting game can do so starting now!

In addition to announcing the Jojo demo, Wagner also detailed some helpful tips for newcomers and hardcore fans of the game. This game is a remaster of the original title, but Bandai Namco did add new fighting mechanics such as assists, which help bring the immersion up a notch. The full detailed list of tips for players looking to join the early access demo can be read in full right here!

Check out the new Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R early access demo gameplay down below:

Bandai Namco has been releasing a ton of great news for the upcoming game including a bunch of character trailers. We saw iconic characters like Dio, Jonathan Joestar, and more. If you happened to miss out on the character trailers, no worries, you can check them out right here!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on September 2nd, 2022. Are you excited about the upcoming anime fighting remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

