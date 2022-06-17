Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Possible According To Director

The word “limited series” has been thrown out a lot in terms of the Disney+ original series that have come out since its launch. Between ones like WandaVision, The Book of Boba Fett, and the current Obi-Wan Kenobi series, people wonder why Disney is limiting itself with these “one-offs” instead of expanding the story further. And for recent fans, the idea of a Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is very appealing.

The show has one episode left in its run, and fans are eagerly excited for it, and according to Director Deborah Chow, there COULD be a Season 2 if asked for it by the higher-ups.

“You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series,” Chow explained in an interview. “So it’s not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It’s one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone.”

She continued, “I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There’s obviously another 10 years before we get to [Star Wars:] A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It’s hard to say right now, but it was not the intention.”

That being said, if Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 does happen, it might not happen with Chow, as she’s a bit tired and wants a rest:

“Honestly, at this point, the only thing I’m thinking about is taking vacation. I haven’t gotten there. I can’t even conceive of it yet. I just need to actually finish the show to get there first.”

So while it’s not impossible that this could happen, it might get a new “vision” if it does occur. All we can do is stay tuned for whatever may happen.

Source: Radio Times