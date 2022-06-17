Thor Love and Thunder Was “Always” Going To Have Naked Thor Scene

There are a lot of fans who are excited for the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder, and while there are a lot of questions about things like the return of Jane Foster, how Gorr The God Butcher will be handled and so on, people are eager to “experience the ride’. However, in the first true trailer for the film, they got a bit more than they bargained for in a key scene between Thor and Zeus.

Mainly, after being caught “infiltrating” a pantheon of other gods, Zeus (who doesn’t know Thor apparently), decided to “reveal him with a little flick”…by which Zeus accidentally ripped off all of Thor’s clothes and exposed him in his entirety. Much to the joy of many…and causing the fainting of others in the scene…both men and women.

It was…a lot, and trust us when we say that a LOT of people watched that shot on repeat…because of course they did. And not surprisingly, Taika Waititi, who directed this film and Thor Ragnarok, said that this was always in the script.

“We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on,” Waititi said in an interview. “That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it’s, you have to provide for the masses.”

“Crime against humanity” indeed… While many are indeed “on board” with stuff like this as it fits the “MCU Mold”, others aren’t so happy with it. But it was the director and stars’ idea to make it happen so you’ll just have to enjoy it and other things when Thor Love and Thunder comes out in July.

