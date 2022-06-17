Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved games of all time. It’s considered to be among the best entries in the Resident Evil franchise and is credited with pushing the third-person shooter forward thanks to its over-the-shoulder viewpoint. Yet, one thing that fans of the survival-horror classic can all agree upon is that its story was lacking.

Often cheesy and full of hilarious one-liners that clash with the horror tone it tries to achieve, Leon S. Kennedy acts like a B movie action hero. Moments like being chased by a giant mechanized version of a villain feel hilarious. Despite all of that, fans of Resident Evil 4 genuinely do like these aspects, as it contributes to what Resident Evil 4 ended up becoming.

Those same fans may be wondering about whether the new remake will have a different story.

Will Resident Evil 4 remake have a different story?

Capcom had changed elements of the story when it came to its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. It considers these changes to be a reimagining of the classic tales, and fans would naturally assume that Capcom will do the same for Resident Evil 4 remake.

Those fans would be right. Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 remake will be a reimagining of the original narrative. The game is going to be darker, with a greater emphasis on horror. The trailers released so far have depicted familiar areas but with the time of day changed to nighttime. It’s hard to say what Capcom will do with goofier elements like Leon’s one-liners of Ramon Salazar as a character. We do see a brief glimpse of Ashley Graham running through a dark forest, which could imply a new gameplay or story segment for her character. Fans will remember that the brief Ashley gameplay segment in Resident Evil 4 was more reminiscent of older games as it severely limited her abilities and focused on survival and puzzles.

No matter what Capcom decides to do with Resident Evil 4’s story in the remake, the original game is still available to enjoy on almost every console. With that in mind, we’re intrigued to see how Capcom will modernize Resident Evil 4’s narrative.