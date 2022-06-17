Dead By Daylight is Reworking 39 Perks

In a recent tweet, the Dead By Daylight team announced that they would be buffing, nerfing, or otherwise reworking a total of 39 perks in order to shake up the current meta.

In the recent tweet, the team posted a graphic with the icons of the 39 perks being reworked. Some of them are obvious, like current meta staples Decisive Strike, Dead Hard, and Borrowed Time. Others are less obvious, like Tenacity, Coulrophobia, and Lightweight. With a wide spread of perks, fans are hopeful that these changes will change things in the current meta instead of always seeing the same 5-10 perks every game (there are over 200 to choose from!)

For those who don’t have a photographic memory of perk icons, here’s a list of all the perks slated to be reworked (starting in the top left corner).

Tinkerer (Killer)

Barbecue and Chili (Killer)

Borrowed Time (Survivor)

Botany Knowledge (Survivor)

Calm Spirit (Survivor)

Corrupt Intervention (Killer)

Coulrophobia (Killer)

Dark Devotion (Killer)

Dark Sense (Survivor)

Dead Hard (Survivor)

Decisive Strike (Survivor)

Deja Vu (Survivor)

Distortion (Survivor)

Eruption (Killer)

Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain (Killer)

Hope (Survivor)

Iron Will (Survivor)

Jolt (Killer)

Knockout (Killer)

Lethal Pursuer (Killer)

Lightweight (Survivor)

Lucky Break (Survivor)

Monstrous Shrine (Killer)

Hex: No One Escapes Death (Killer)

No One Left Behind (Survivor)

Overzealous (Survivor)

Off the Record (Survivor)

Overcharge (Killer)

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance (Killer)

Pop Goes the Weasel (Killer)

Pharmacy (Survivor)

Hex: Ruin (Killer)

Saboteur (Survivor)

Self-Care (Survivor)

Sole Survivor (Survivor)

Spine Chill (Survivor)

Tenacity (Survivor)

Thanatophobia (Killer)

We’re Gonna Live Forever (Survivor)

Some of these perks are meta perks that need to be nerfed so they’re not seen every game, but more than a handful of these are rarely run (Pharmacy) or are meant to synergize with perks that are just fine on their own (Sole Survivor). Dead By Daylight might be trying to bring more perks up to speed instead of just nerfing the greatest offenders.

