The OG Pokemon Snap Will Be On Nintendo Switch Online Soon

To say that there are a LOT of ways to enjoy the Pokemon franchise would be an understatement. But in terms of just the video games, they’ve done a LOT over the years in order to make sure that the franchise didn’t stay stagnant. Yes, we have the mainline RPG title (of which we’re getting Gen 9 soon via Scarlet and Violet), but we’ve also gotten a TON of spinoffs that have helped players and fans explore the Pokemon world in unique ways. One of the most fan-favorite ones though…is Pokemon Snap.

This game was actually a spinoff of the anime, as in that show was a photographer named Todd (no relation to yours truly) who journeyed with Ash Ketchum and crew for a while, and it was he who starred in the game alongside Professor Oak. The game had you using Todd’s camera to take very nice pictures of Pokemon out in their natural habitat.

The areas you’d go to were very much like “puzzles” as you sometimes had to “probe” an area to get a Pokemon to appear, or level up enough to make special events happen. The game was a classic, and about 20 years later got a sequel on the Nintendo Switch that sold well.

But, if you’re wanting to play the OG again, but don’t have the N64 anymore, fear not! Nintendo has revealed that the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is about to get the OG Pokemon Snap title. The Expansion Pack is where you get extra special and exclusive content including lots of games and expansions. Not the least of which is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass.

Now sure, you’re going to “feel the age” with this title compared to the new version, but sometimes you have to go back and appreciate what came before.

