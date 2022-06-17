Extended Gameplay Trailer For Evil West Looks Amazing

Vampire-hunting wild west adventure Evil West was revealed earlier this month and those eager for a first look at the upcoming action are being treated to an extended gameplay trailer thanks to IGN. It’s fair to say that the steampunk-inspired supernatural action looks pretty impressive, and with the video obtaining over five and a half thousand likes at the time of writing, it seems that quite a number of eager gamers feel the same way.

The latest look at the adventure, which focuses on star monster-hunting gunslinger Jesse Rentier in a vampire-laden version of the American wild west, showcases 10 minutes of gameplay. In the clip, viewers are treated to a look at the game’s combat, which looks like it packs a weighty and satisfying punch both in terms of ranged and melee action. You can check out the footage for yourself below.

On top of the action-packed combat sequences, the trailer also shows off some of the game’s quirky environmental design, which ranges from arid wild west towns to supernaturally lit caverns and mysterious, mutant-riddled ruins. The footage also focuses on some of the weapons and their available upgrades that players will be able to unlock with cash earned and looted throughout the game world during their Evil West adventures.

We were also treated to a look at some of the character perks that can be obtained during the game, such as melee combo attacks and an electrifying ground smash ability.

Monsters and enemies look incredibly well detailed too, and Jesse’s lightning gauntlet seems to be the must-have accessory to take them down. The game is now available for preorder on Steam, which will unlock the Wild Wild East Pack, containing a new outfit for Jesse alongside five weapon skins.

Evil West is planned to release on September 20 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Source