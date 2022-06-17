Jon Snow Sequel Series In The Works For HBO

No, we’re not joking about this. So let’s start at the beginning, ok? When Game of Thrones first came to HBO, no one expected it to be one of the greatest television programs ever for a period of time. But that’s what it became for the first 6 seasons or so. But then, when Season 8 came around after a long delay…things…happened. Not the least of which was the series finale which infuriated countless fans and delivered endings to characters that weren’t satisfying in the least. Key among them was that of Jon Snow.

Jon Snow was a character that many connected to in the beginning because he was an “illegitimate son” who was just trying to prove his worth, and for season after season he endured and grew and became someone you wanted to root for eternally. Then, at the series finale, he killed his aunt/lover in Daenerys Targaryen, and his “punishment” was being sent back to the Wildlings (whom he was good with) and going back to the true North…end of series.

…except it’s not, apparently. Because now, reports are coming out that Kit Harrington is set to return as Jon in a sequel series set after the events of Game of Thrones. How this is going to happen…is a question many are going to ask for some time.

Mainly because this would obviously happen AFTER the main books that George RR Martin STILL hasn’t finished…and thus would be nothing more than OC stories. Plus…what would those stories be about with Jon and the Wildlings? He’s “banished” so he can’t come back to the kingdoms per se, and the true North doesn’t seem like a place for a lot of stories now that the White Walker are gone so…what’s happening here?

The answer? A cash grab to try and bank off other potential spinoffs like House of the Dragon. We’ll just have to see if it actually pans out.

Source: THR