Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Officially Unveiled

You don’t have to be a Final Fantasy fan to know just how cherished the Final Fantasy VII installment has become. This instant hit game had many fans worldwide pleading to Square Enix in hopes that they would deliver a remake. Now that fans finally have their hands on the first part of a remake, it’s been quite the mystery when the next chapter will appear. Fortunately, the guesswork has come to an end during tonight’s 25th anniversary of the title’s release. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will take players on the next thrilling journey, and best of all, you can expect it next winter exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Since this was the initial reveal, few details have been unveiled to the masses. Square Enix only offered a tease of the game, which showcases some areas outside of Midgard. Of course, being a remake, even if you have some ideas on where the narrative might take you, creative director Tetsuya Nomura stated that this installment could give players a fresh new experience. However, what might make some fans a bit more excited is that the wait for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is already nearly over.

Square Enix also unveiled another exciting aspect with this announcement. Since Final Fantasy VII Remake launched, it’s been unknown how many parts this remake would end up being. That’s no longer the case, as we now know Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second game in a planned trilogy. There’s already a team working on the third game for this remake series.

If you’re still hungry for Final Fantasy VII content, then you’re in luck! Outside of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix also unveiled the remake of Final Fantasy Crisis Core. This game was a 2007 PlayStation Portable exclusive that acted as a prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Now you can relive the experience of following Zack Fair as a SOLDIER member. Otherwise, you can enjoy this story for the first time when Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion hits the marketplace sometime this winter for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

