Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion Announced

We've only had to wait 15 years for it.

Square Enix has announced Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a remake of the original 2007 PSP title Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII.

In Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Renunion, players take on the role of Zack Fair, a member of SOLDIER and Cloud’s friend who’s regularly seen in flashbacks throughout the base game. Players will get to discover the history, and ultimate fate of Zack and Cloud during their time in SOLDIER.

The story will also show us the early life of Sephiroth who was also a part of SOLDIER at the time. Zack, Cloud, and Sephiroth all took part in Shinra’s military interests in the wake of Genesis and Angeal deserting the company.

The remake was announced as part of the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Stream which aired on June 16 and can be found here.

The original Crisis Core breaks form from the typical turn-based combat in Final Fantasy, instead players fight in real-time. The game shakes things up by using an in-combat roulette system which rewards players who match pictures and perform specific actions.

The original Crisis Core was released on Sony’s PlayStation Portable system (PSP) but has never seen a console release or mobile port in the 15 years since it initially released.

Fans have been speculating about a Crisis Core remaster ever since the remake of Final Fantasy VII was announced back in the 2010s. Now they’ve finally gotten their wish.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is expected to release this winter on all PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Source