Is Thor Love and Thunder The End of Chris Hemsworth’s Run?

Something that people often forget when it comes to actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they often times play these roles for YEARS, if not a decade or more depending on how many movies they’re in. That’s why Avengers Endgame was the “endpoint” for Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, because it was time for them to move on. And if a new interview is any indication, Thor Love and Thunder might be the end for Chris Hemsworth’s time as the god of thunder:

“Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know,” Hemsworth said during a Q&A. “It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. I was, in Taika’s words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space.”

He’s admitted many times that before Taika came into play, he had grown “bored” of Thor’s progression, so between Ragnarok and Thor Love and Thunder, he got that love for the character back. But it would be fair if he wanted to step away given how long he’s been the character.

However, he did say that he might come back…

“I love playing Thor – played it for many many years and would continue to do so if people wanted me to,” Hemsworth says. “The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing it each time and not having it be predictable for an audience and having it be soemthing they’ve seen before… And that is a challenge but part of the fun.”

So it’s not definitive, but he is putting it out there.

Source: Wired