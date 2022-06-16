Final Fantasy VII Remake May be Coming to Steam

Cybersleuth fans have been watching a seemingly random SteamDB page like a hawk. Why? Many believe it’s the unannounced page for the Final Fantasy VII Remake on Steam.

App “1462040” as it’s identified on Steam’s back-end has next to no publicly available info. But nonetheless, fans have latched onto it as the possible Steam page for Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to Steam.

The latest crumb of evidence to this theory has to do with the app’s activity. After almost two whole weeks of inactivity on the app, there’s been two changes within the past 24 hours, and most notably changes made the day of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Stream on June 16.

This isn’t the first time SteamDB has been at the center of a potential leak or fan speculation gone wild. Most recently an unnamed app on SteamDB is rumored to be Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Not to mention updates to games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 have also been discovered through the site.

Fans of the series have been waiting for its PC debut on Steam, despite the game coming out on the Epic Games Store already back in December.

Whether this “leak” ends up being true or not, there’s no denying the tenacity and creativity of fans who dig deep into resources at SteamDB looking for the slightest crumb of news about their favorite games.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now on PC through Epic Games, and PlayStation 5. You can catch the Final Fantasy VII stream today, June 16 at 3PM PST/6PM EDT.

Source