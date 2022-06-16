Overwatch 2 Shares Content Roadmap Ahead of Beta

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has shared an outline of the free-to-play shooter’s content roadmap ahead of its Beta that launches on June 28. During today’s official reveal event, Blizzard was keen to emphasise the game’s free-to-play manifesto, reiterating that Overwatch 2 would be available to all players, cross-platform and definitely without any Loot Boxes.

It was also revealed that Overwatch 2 will have seasons that last approximately nine weeks and that a new hero will be introduced into the game every other season. In Season 1, players will be introduced to heroes Sojourn, the newly-revealed Junker Queen, and an unannounced support hero. The new 5v5 PvP experience will also be brought into the game, alongside new modes, maps and reworked heroes.

The game’s second season, which will get underway on December 6th, will introduce a new tank hero into proceedings. Presumably, we’ll find out more about them nearer the time. In addition, there’ll be over 30 new skins, plus a new mythic skin, a new map and a new Battle Pass.

It won’t all be PvP-based action forever though. In a post shared today on the official PlayStation blog, Madeline Demas, Overwatch’s Associate Manager for Global Marketing described how the game’s future plans also involve developing the story of the heroes in 2023.

And, beginning in 2023, we’ll be delving more into the world of Overwatch and the heroes that inhabit it with new narrative experiences and PvE gameplay updates. Madeline Demas, Associate Manager, Global Marketing, Overwatch

To check out the full content roadmap, which has further details on the game’s reworked competitive play system, you can check out the reveal post in full over at the Playstation blog.

Overwatch 2 is planned to launch in Early Access on October 4th, but if you’d like to participate in the upcoming Beta, you can sign up now over on the official website before it goes live on June 28. Players are eligible to join in the Beta on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

